Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:04 AM
Chawkbazar people to remember fire victims

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

The local people of Churihatta, the place of the deadly fire in Chawkbazar, have drawn up different programmes to remember the horrific day that happened on February 20 in 2019.
The two-day programmes, which will be observed on Thursday and
Friday, will be organized under the banner of "Oikyoboddho Sokol Samajik Songothon," a platform of a number of social organizations.
The programmes include wearing of black batch at 7:00am and the recitation of the Holy Quran at 8:00am.
Beside, all victim families will gather together at Churihattra Circle at 10:32pm on Thursday, the time of the fire incident, and the families will offer special prayers at all mosques during the Jum'a prayer on Friday.
Churihatta Ekota Sangho's General Secretary Ashique Uddin Soinik told this correspondent that a total of 12 social organizations formed a united body named as "Oikyoboddho Sokol Samajik Songothon." The organisation will arrange the programmes.
He alleged that after the incident government gave several commitments of compensation to the victims. Although one year has already gone, the government commitments haven't yet been fulfilled.
The victim families had received only Tk 20,000 for burial and cremation expenses, he added.


