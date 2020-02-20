Video
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Dhaka-10 By-Poll

Six nomination forms submitted to EC on last day

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Six candidates on Tuesday submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission (EC) for contesting Dhaka-10 parliamentary by-election slated for March 21.
AL candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and BNP candidate Sheikh Rabiul Alam submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer office at Election Training Institute (ETI) in the capital's Agargaon area.
According to the poll schedule, by-election to Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat will be held on March 21. Yesterday was the last day for submitting nomination papers.
The commission will
scrutinise nomination papers on February 23. The last date of withdrawing nomination papers is February 29. The EC will allocate polls symbols to the candidate on March 1.
Returning officer GM Sahatab Uddin has urged the aspirants to obey the electoral code of conduct.
 "Seven aspirants have collected the nomination papers for Dhaka-10 by-polls. Six of them submitted their nomination to the EC on the last day. We have already finalised 117 polling stations for the by-polls. The candidates must obey the electoral code of conduct," he said.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used at all polling centres during the voting, he added.
Other candidates, who have submitted their nomination papers, are Jatiya Party's Md Shahjahan, Bangladesh Muslim League's Khwaja Hasan Askari, Bangladesh Congress's Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and PDP's Abdur Rahim.
According to the EC, a total of 3, 12, 281 voters will cast their votes in the by-polls.


