Govt may revise decision on postal savings interest rate





The Minister said after the Cabinet Committee on Government purchase meeting at the Secretariat in the capital on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government on February 13 slashed the interest rate on savings in post office by half to facilitate implementation of the single-digit interest rate in the country's banking sector.

The Internal Resources Division of the finance ministry published a gazette notification by reducing the interest rate on investment in post office's savings scheme with immediate effect.

The Minister said that as the matter of reducing the interest rate of the Post Office Savings Scheme matter would be reconsidered.

He said, "The interest rate on savings certificates is higher. Let's see if I can do anything about it. The country had no control over the savings certificates. We didn't want them. It is a big task to bring interest rates into the bank at single digit. To do this, we have to hand over all the related materials."

Kamal said saving certificate and post office savings schemes were made for the common people. But these have been abused. He said since the recent decision of the NBR to reduce the interest rate on post office savings schemes drew some attention of the people, the government would consider the matter of revisiting it.

"But, we'll have to know about the real beneficiaries of these schemes and we'll give identification number and tin numbers to them," Kamal said adding that initiative would be taken to revisit the tax rate of the marginalized people.

The Minister said the government initially introduced the savings instruments for the benefit of the marginalized people, but later those were misused largely and there was no such regulation and control. "But, we've brought these schemes under regulations."

He also reiterated that the single digit bank interest rate would come into effect from the first of April, adding that the people of the country and the business community could no longer bear this excessive interest rate.

The Minister said since the Holy Month of Ramadan is nearing us, the government would have to take some precautions so that there is no distortion between the demand and supply of the price of essentials side by side the supply chain remains good.

"In this regard, the TCB plays the main role and thus we consider their issues with a liberal view considering the interest of the country and its people." he added.

The government has taken a decision to locally procure some 25,000 tonnes of sugar and some 30,000 tonnes of soybean oil to keep the price of these essentials stable during the month of Ramadan.

The decision to procure sugar and soybean oil from local market by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase held at the cabinet division conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The Minister said 25,000 tonnes of refined sugar would be procured from City Sugar Industries Limited with a cost of Tk 61.25 for per kg sugar.

On the other hand, he said the government would procure some 30,000 tonnes of refined soybean oil from Super Oil Refinery Limited and Bashundhara Soybean Oil with Tk 91.95 per liter for a two-liter jar and with Tk 90.95 per liter for a five-liter jar.

















