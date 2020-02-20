Video
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:03 AM
PM to hand over Ekushey Padak today

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will distribute today (Thursday) the coveted Ekushey Padak-2020 among 20 eminent personalities and an organisation in recognition of their contributions to various fields.
The Prime Minister will hand over the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh, to the awardees or their family members at a function to be organised by the Cultural Affairs Ministry at
the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
The Cultural Affairs Ministry announced the names of the recipients on February 5.
Aminul Islam Badsha (posthumous) has been selected for his role in the Language Movement.
Begum Dalia Nowshin, Shankar Roy and Mita Haque are being recognised for their contributions to music while Golam Mostafa Khan, SM Mohsin and Prof Dr Farida Zaman for dance, performing arts and fine arts respectively.
Hazi Akhter Sarder (posthumous), Abdul Jabbar (posthumous) and Dr AAM Mesbahul Haque (posthumous) have been chosen for their roles in the Liberation War.
Journalist Zafar Wazed (Ali Wazed Zafar) has been picked for the award for his contribution to journalism and Dr Jahangir Alam, Hafez Qwari Syed Saifur Rahman Nizami Shah and Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute for their roles in research while Prof Dr Bikiran Prasad Barua for education.
Prof Dr Shamsul Alam and Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman are getting the award for making contributions to economy and social service respectively.
Dr Nurun Nabi, Sikder Aminul Haque (posthumous) and Begum Nazmun Nesa Piari have been selected for language and literature while Prof Dr Sayeba Akhter for medical. Each recipient will get a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque for Tk 2 lakh.     -UNB


