Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:03 AM
Quader expresses annoyance over repeated media queries on Khaleda

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday expressed his annoyance over the repeated media queries on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's health condition and release from jail.
While replying to a question on Khaleda Zia's bail issue, Quader said, "We have made several comments on Khaleda Zia recently. Bangladesh is now-a-days progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. There is no time to talk about Khaleda Zia."
"Khaleda Zia is not a political prisoner. She is in jail for being convicted for her corruption. So, AL has nothing to do with it. It's now the court's jurisdiction whether it will allow her bail or not," Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said while
addressing a press conference after a joint meeting between the AL's central and Dhaka Division AL leaders at the Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office in Dhaka.
"We have discussed enough on Khaleda Zia issue. Our country is being developed under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. We have to work more now for moving forward. We have lot of tasks to do for the country's development. So, we have no time to talk repeatedly about Khaleda Zia," he added.
"She is in prison. Court will decide about her bail. She has been accused of corruption in a corruption case, not in any political case. It is not in our jurisdiction anymore," he further added.
Regarding Coronavirus and country's financial condition, he said, "If world economy is affected, it will impact worldwide. But, it's not still in such condition that would impact our economy. The construction of Padma Bridge is going smoothly. If the Chinese workers, who had gone on vacation, do not come back for a long time it may hamper the bridge construction works."
Regarding party activities and reorganization of the committees, Quader said that the leaders of AL are now busy with various activities including formation of full committees where councils have already been held. They will also remain busy with the celebration of Mujib Year in March.
"AL will start strengthening its activities from April. From April, the councils of those units where councils were not yet held will be completed," he added.
Warning the partymen for not pushing 'my men' in the committees, the AL General Secretary said, "Don't push 'my men' in the committees to make those pocket committees. It will make the party looser."
Quader said, "Now it is good time for the party, but none can say that bad time will not come ever. So, everybody should be aware of growing leadership. You will not find good time friends during worst time, when you and the party need them most."
AL presidium members Faruk Khan, Abdur Rahman and Shajahan Khan, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, central leader Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin and Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Monnafi were present at the meeting.


