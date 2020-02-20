Gold scales high in London





LONDON, Feb 19: Gold climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens after a revenue warning from iPhone maker Apple due to coronavirus, exacerbating fears of the outbreak's impact on global economic growth.Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,586.63 per ounce by 1257 GMT, having earlier risen to its highest since Feb 3 at $1,589.40. US gold futures inched up 0.2pc to $1,589.70."Dollar and gold are negatively correlated, but at this moment even though the dollar is moving higher, gold is moving higher, and that means demand for safety is outweighing the currency impact on gold," CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang Yan said.Elsewhere, palladium gained 0.5pc to $2,534.93 an ounce after hitting a near one-month peak of $2,546 earlier in the session.Silver rose 0.6pc to $17.86, while platinum was up 1pc to $978.10. -Reuters