India sugar shippers target golden opportunity in Indonesia





The nation, which vies with Brazil as the top producer, may sell 250,000 tons of raw sugar to Indonesia by the end of the local crushing period in May after a change in quality rules by the Southeast Asian country, according to the median of six estimates in a Bloomberg survey of traders and officials.

India is returning to Indonesia after a severe drought cut production in Thailand, normally the main supplier of raw sugar to the country. The new export market may help rein in India's ballooning reserves, which surged to a record of more than 14 million tons on October 1 after bumper harvests.

"This is a golden opportunity for us to export sugar to Indonesia," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National. Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd., a producers' group. "Mills just need to shut white sugar production and start making raws in the next two months before the crushing season gets over."

Indonesia changed the color specification for raw sugar imports to allow shipments from India, Kasdi Subagyono, director general of estate crops at the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The government halved the ICUMSA measure to 600,

Subagyono said, adding Indonesia needs sugar to meet rising household consumption. While targeted at India, the lower level applies to all suppliers.

The ICUMSA is the International Commission for Uniform Methods of Sugar Analysis. Most Indian mills make raw sugar with an ICUMSA of as much as 800 and could not ship to Indonesia, which had a level for imported sugar of 1,200. -AP























