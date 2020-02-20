BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan speaking at Business Development Conference of Agent Banking and workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism organised by bank's Rajshahi Zone at a local Convention Hall in Rajshahi on Wednesday while Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank A.H.M. Rafiqul Islam, IBBL Directors sit on the dais. photo: BankEastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar and Travel Art Chief Executive Officer Tamanna Rabbani exchanging documents following signing a customer benefit agreement in presence of their colleague at a ceremony in Dhaka recently. Under the deal, EBL cardholders to enjoy additional specialized services from Travel Art along with special discounts. Travel Art is a sister concern of Dear Life BD Tours and Travel Ltd. photo: BankCity Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin and Digital Healthcare Solutions CEO Md. Sajidur Rahman shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at City Bank's head office in Dhaka recently. Under the agreement, Tonic - a subscription based mobile and digital health and wellness service of Digital Healthcare Solutions will be available at City Agent Banking Outlets. Other senior officials of this two organisations are also present there. photo: Bank