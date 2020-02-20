

Launching ceremony of MTB Grameen Griho Reen programme

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman along with Additional Managing Directors Syed Rafiqul Haq and Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and other high officials pose at a launching ceremony of MTB Grameen Griho Reen programme at MTB Centre, Gulshan, Dhaka recently. MTB Grameen Griho Reen is Equal Monthly Instalment (EMI) based loan facility designed for applicants who are willing to take up to BDT 8 million from MTB branches located across the country for construction, expansion or renovation of any housing facility for residential purpose located in Union Parishad area.