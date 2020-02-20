

Inauguration of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services at Islami Bank Central Hospital



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) and Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) Vice Chairman Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi (Chief Guest) along with IBBL and IBF Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, IBBL Directors, IBF Members and Officials, inaugurating Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services at Islami Bank Central Hospital at Kakrail, Dhaka on Monday. A total of 10 newborns can be provided medical care at the NICU with modern technologies imported from the USA, Germany, New Zealand and Japan.