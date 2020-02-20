Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:02 AM
Home Business

Trump working on a very big trade deal with India

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

NEW DELHI, Feb 19: President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he was not sure if it would be completed before the US presidential election in November.
As Trump heads to India on his first official trip on Monday, negotiators have been trying for weeks to put together a limited accord giving the US greater access to India's dairy and poultry markets and lowering tariffs on other products.
But no breakthrough has yet been announced and a planned trip by United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was canceled, underlining the difficulties the two sides face in narrowing differences ahead of Trump's visit.
"We can have a trade deal with India, but I'm really saving the big deal for later on," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, outside Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
"We're doing a very big trade deal with India. We'll have it. I don't know if it'll be done before the election, but we'll have a very big deal with India," he said, in a transcript of remarks released by the White House.
The United States is India's second largest trade partner after China, with their goods and services trade hitting a record $142.6 billion in 2018.
Last year, the United States had a $23.2 billion goods trade deficit in 2019 with India, its 9th largest trading partner in goods.
Since Trump took office in 2017, long-standing trade differences between the world's biggest democracies have come to the fore, with Trump calling India the tariff king.
The two have warred over everything from tariffs on farm goods to Harley Davidson motorbikes and price caps on medical devices and India's new rules on local data storage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has tried to build a personal rapport with Trump, is pulling out all the stops for his visit, hosting him next week in Modi's western home state of Gujarat for a reception in a cricket stadium.
"We're not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we'll have 7 million people between the airport and the event," Trump said, referring to a roadshow ahead of a "Hello Trump" rally in Ahmedabad, the main city in Gujarat where he will begin the trip.




India and the United States have built close political and security ties in recent years, with New Delhi turning to Washington as a top arms supplier, edging out traditional partner Russia.
Modi's cabinet was meeting on Wednesday to give formal clearance for a $2.6-billion deal for two dozen military helicopters from US defense firm Lockheed Martin.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand
Gold scales high in London
China won’t attend G20 meeting amid virus outbreak
India sees no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others
Qatar Airways ups holding in IAG with new $600m stake
Biman Bangladesh looks to add freighters
India sugar shippers target golden opportunity in Indonesia
Female labour force share rises in Pakistan unlike India


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft