Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:02 AM
Home Business

Viber brings everything in one app

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading messaging apps, has recently launched its newest feature, My Notes, to organize the biggest and smallest moments, and to simplify daily tasks.
Consumers' daily activity consists of constant multitasking - working while receiving messages, calls, and videos - making it challenging to keep track of everything in one place, and people usually do not like to download a standalone task management mobile app to organize everything.
That is why Viber has created My Notes, a new dedicated space in users' chat list that helps to keep to-do lists, photos, reminders, and more all in one space, says a press release.
With over one billion users and over seven million interactions, every minute of the Viber app, the My Notes features will further streamline users' day-to-day tasks to make them as convenient and efficient as possible.
Designed to everyday messaging and organizational functions within Viber, the solution adds the ability to create to-do lists and check them off when complete; save favorite messages, videos, photos, and stickers in one place; sync to any device such as a mobile, desktop, tablet, etc.; and set reminders for the most important notes.
Regarding this, Ofir Eyal, Chief Operating Officer, Rakuten Viber, said, "Making everyday life easier for our users are crucial, and with My Notes, we take it to another level. Our users already value and trust Viber because of our privacy-protecting features and faster performance. We are excited for them to experience these new tools to effortlessly organize their thoughts, wishes, and tasks all in one app."


