Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:02 AM
Home Business

Singer offers free AC cleaning service

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Consumer electronics and home appliances company Singer is offering "Free AC Cleaning Service" as part of its continuous effort to serve its customers, according to press release.
Users of any AC purchased from Singer has to register to avail this free of cost service. The registration begins on tomorrow, February 21st and ends on February 29 next. To register for the service, customers can either visit the website http://acservice/singerbd.com; or call Singer Call Center on 16482; or send a text to 26969 by typing SNGRAC<>Name<>District<>Division.  
Skilled Singer service personnel will be visiting residences of registered customers for servicing of the indoor unit absolutely free of cost. Last year, around 30,000 satisfied customers availed this free cleaning service.
Singer organizes this campaign to strengthen the relationship with its valued customers and maintain their trust with the brand. Singer is resolute to ensure customer satisfaction.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand
Gold scales high in London
China won’t attend G20 meeting amid virus outbreak
India sees no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others
Qatar Airways ups holding in IAG with new $600m stake
Biman Bangladesh looks to add freighters
India sugar shippers target golden opportunity in Indonesia
Female labour force share rises in Pakistan unlike India


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft