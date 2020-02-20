Singer offers free AC cleaning service





Users of any AC purchased from Singer has to register to avail this free of cost service. The registration begins on tomorrow, February 21st and ends on February 29 next. To register for the service, customers can either visit the website http://acservice/singerbd.com; or call Singer Call Center on 16482; or send a text to 26969 by typing SNGRAC<>Name<>District<>Division.

Skilled Singer service personnel will be visiting residences of registered customers for servicing of the indoor unit absolutely free of cost. Last year, around 30,000 satisfied customers availed this free cleaning service.

Singer organizes this campaign to strengthen the relationship with its valued customers and maintain their trust with the brand. Singer is resolute to ensure customer satisfaction.































