Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:02 AM
Home Business

Coronavirus slams Adidas, Puma sales in China

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Feb 19: German sportswear makers Adidas and Puma said Wednesday store closures in China because of the novel coronavirus outbreak had caused sales to plummet in recent weeks.
"Our business activity in Greater China has been around 85 per cent below the prior year level since Chinese New Year on January 25," Adidas said in a statement.
Competitor Puma said "business in China is heavily impacted due to the restrictions and safety measures implemented by the authorities."
More than half of its own stores and partner outlets are closed at the moment, it added.
Adidas said it faced "a significant number of store closures" in its network of 500 owned stores and 11,500 franchises in China, while fewer people are shopping at those which remain open.
The group's "Greater China" region, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, has for years been one of the fastest-growing areas of the world for Adidas sales.
And the Asia-Pacific region as a whole accounted for around one-third of Adidas' 6.4 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in revenues in the first nine months of 2019.
Despite the novel coronavirus' spread to some other countries in the region, "we have not yet observed any major business impact outside of Greater China," Adidas said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand
Gold scales high in London
China won’t attend G20 meeting amid virus outbreak
India sees no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others
Qatar Airways ups holding in IAG with new $600m stake
Biman Bangladesh looks to add freighters
India sugar shippers target golden opportunity in Indonesia
Female labour force share rises in Pakistan unlike India


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft