

Oil rises on hope for short economic hit from coronavirus

Brent crude LCOc1 was up by 51 cents, or 0.9per cent, at $58.26 a barrel by 0732 GMT, while US oil CLc1 was up 55 cents, or 1.1per cent, at $52.60 a barrel.

China is still struggling to get manufacturing going again in the world's second-largest economy, after imposing stringent city lockdowns and travel restrictions to contain the virus that has now killed more than 2,000 people, but investors remain optimistic that the economic fallout may be short-lived.

S&P Global Ratings said it expected that coronavirus will deliver a "short-term blow" to economic growth in China in the first quarter.

Official data showed that new cases in China fell for a second straight day, although the World Health Organization has cautioned there is not enough data to know if the epidemic was being contained.

The United States slapped sanctions on Rosneft Trading SA, the Geneva-based unit. -Reuters





















