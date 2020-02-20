Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:01 AM
Home Business

Asia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

TOKYO, Feb 19: Asian shares and US stock futures rose on Wednesday, as investors tried to shake off worries about the coronavirus epidemic after a slight decline in the number of new cases.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from a shaky start to rise 0.4per cent.
Chinese shares erased early declines to trade 0.6per cent higher. Australian shares were up 0.37per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.95per cent.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.65per cent, German DAX futures gained 0.67per cent, while FTSE futures were up 0.74per cent.
The euro languished at a three-year low versus the dollar as disappointing data from Germany, Europe's largest economy, has stoked fears that the euro zone is more vulnerable to external shocks than previously thought.
The Treasury curve remained inverted on Wednesday as yields on three-month bills traded above yields on 10-year notes in a sign that some investors remain cautious about the outlook.
China, the world's second-largest economy, is still struggling to get its manufacturing sector back online after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain a virus that emerged in the central province of Hubei late last year.
Many investors view Chinese data on the virus, dubbed SARS-CoV-2, with a great deal of scepticism, but there are hopes that officials will roll out more stimulus to support the economy.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand
Gold scales high in London
China won’t attend G20 meeting amid virus outbreak
India sees no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others
Qatar Airways ups holding in IAG with new $600m stake
Biman Bangladesh looks to add freighters
India sugar shippers target golden opportunity in Indonesia
Female labour force share rises in Pakistan unlike India


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft