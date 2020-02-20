Asia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from a shaky start to rise 0.4per cent.

Chinese shares erased early declines to trade 0.6per cent higher. Australian shares were up 0.37per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.95per cent.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.65per cent, German DAX futures gained 0.67per cent, while FTSE futures were up 0.74per cent.

The euro languished at a three-year low versus the dollar as disappointing data from Germany, Europe's largest economy, has stoked fears that the euro zone is more vulnerable to external shocks than previously thought.

The Treasury curve remained inverted on Wednesday as yields on three-month bills traded above yields on 10-year notes in a sign that some investors remain cautious about the outlook.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is still struggling to get its manufacturing sector back online after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain a virus that emerged in the central province of Hubei late last year.

Many investors view Chinese data on the virus, dubbed SARS-CoV-2, with a great deal of scepticism, but there are hopes that officials will roll out more stimulus to support the economy. -Reuters





























