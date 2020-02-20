European shares lifted by weaker euro

Feb 19: European shares rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker euro, while a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short-lived.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4per cent at 0804 GMT, as the number of new cases of the deadly virus fell for a second straight day in China.

China-exposed sectors including autos and miners gained 0.6per cent and 1per cent, respectively. -Reuters























