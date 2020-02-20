Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:01 AM
Home Business

Japan records trade deficit in Jan amid growth fears

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

TOKYO, Feb 19: Japan recorded a trade deficit for the month of January Wednesday, as exports declined amid worries about the spread of a new virus that could deaden regional economic growth.
The trade deficit for last month totaled 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion), the Japanese Finance Ministry said in a report.
That marked the third straight month of a trade deficit for the world's third largest economy.
In October, the nation managed to eke out a trade surplus, largely because falling crude oil prices offset a drop in exports.
Both Japan's exports and imports to China fell in January, according to the ministry data. Exports and imports to the US also fell for the month.
The outbreak of CODIV-19 that began late last year, halting factory production and crimping travel, has been worsening the worries about China's economy, a key driver of regional growth.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand
Gold scales high in London
China won’t attend G20 meeting amid virus outbreak
India sees no evidence of collusion by IndiGo, SpiceJet and others
Qatar Airways ups holding in IAG with new $600m stake
Biman Bangladesh looks to add freighters
India sugar shippers target golden opportunity in Indonesia
Female labour force share rises in Pakistan unlike India


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft