Bank provision shortfall worsens despite massive loan rescheduling





Moreover the rise in default loans in the country's banking system by 0.45 percent or Tk 420 crore in 2019 despite the massive rescheduling showed banks are yet to show improvement in their loan recovery drive.

Bangladesh Bank figure showed banks were allowed to regularise defaulted loans of around Tk 50,000 crore in 2019 but the overall provision shortfall increased by Tk 41 crore to Tk 6,655.27 crore in December from Tk 6,614 crore a year ago.

The figure, however, dropped by 18.13 per cent or Tk 1,474.2 crore in December last year from Tk 8,129.47 crore in provision shortfall in September. The overall provision shortfall was lower than the provision shortfall in 12 banks as some other banks had maintained higher provision.

Banks are required to keep 0.25 per cent to 5.0 per cent provision against all loans under general category, 20 per cent against substandard, 50 per cent against doubtful loans and 100 per cent against bad loans.

Keeping provision against loans is important to mitigate risks. Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh executive director Ahsan H Mansur told Journalist that the central bank should strictly ensure compliance with provisioning rules by the banks as the chances of defaulted loans recovery was very low.

In case of the state-owned banks, it is the government that should make up the provision deficiency while the sponsors of the private banks should do the same, Mansur, also the chairman of BRAC Bank said.

Of the 12 banks, state-owned BASIC Bank suffered the highest, Tk 3,334.12 crore, provision shortfall at the end of December, up Tk 313.12 crore on September's Tk 3,021 crore in provision shortfall.

The other three state-owned banks - Sonali, Agrani and Rupali - suffered Tk 2,156.51 crore, Tk 1,442.95 crore and Tk 878.34 crore in provision shortfall respectively. Of the private commercial banks, AB Bank faced the highest, Tk 637.33 crore, provision shortfall in December, down Tk 2,195.67 crore from Tk 2,833 crore three months ago.

Bangladesh Commerce Bank's provision shortfall increased by Tk 50.03 crore to Tk 538.03 crore from Tk 488 crore. Provision shortfall of National Bank dropped by Tk 470.68 crore to Tk 487.32 crore from Tk 958 crore.

Dhaka Bank faced Tk 425.93 crore in provision shortfall, Social Islami Bank Tk 296 crore, Mutual Trust Bank Tk 275.24 crore, Trust Bank Tk 164.19 crore and Standard Bank Tk 161.91 crore in provision shortfall at the end of December, 2019.

















Even after massive rescheduling of default loans, provision shortfall in 12 banks including four state owned banks (SOBs) against default loans increased and stood at Tk 10,797.87 crore by the end of December, 2019.Moreover the rise in default loans in the country's banking system by 0.45 percent or Tk 420 crore in 2019 despite the massive rescheduling showed banks are yet to show improvement in their loan recovery drive.Bangladesh Bank figure showed banks were allowed to regularise defaulted loans of around Tk 50,000 crore in 2019 but the overall provision shortfall increased by Tk 41 crore to Tk 6,655.27 crore in December from Tk 6,614 crore a year ago.The figure, however, dropped by 18.13 per cent or Tk 1,474.2 crore in December last year from Tk 8,129.47 crore in provision shortfall in September. The overall provision shortfall was lower than the provision shortfall in 12 banks as some other banks had maintained higher provision.Banks are required to keep 0.25 per cent to 5.0 per cent provision against all loans under general category, 20 per cent against substandard, 50 per cent against doubtful loans and 100 per cent against bad loans.Keeping provision against loans is important to mitigate risks. Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh executive director Ahsan H Mansur told Journalist that the central bank should strictly ensure compliance with provisioning rules by the banks as the chances of defaulted loans recovery was very low.In case of the state-owned banks, it is the government that should make up the provision deficiency while the sponsors of the private banks should do the same, Mansur, also the chairman of BRAC Bank said.Of the 12 banks, state-owned BASIC Bank suffered the highest, Tk 3,334.12 crore, provision shortfall at the end of December, up Tk 313.12 crore on September's Tk 3,021 crore in provision shortfall.The other three state-owned banks - Sonali, Agrani and Rupali - suffered Tk 2,156.51 crore, Tk 1,442.95 crore and Tk 878.34 crore in provision shortfall respectively. Of the private commercial banks, AB Bank faced the highest, Tk 637.33 crore, provision shortfall in December, down Tk 2,195.67 crore from Tk 2,833 crore three months ago.Bangladesh Commerce Bank's provision shortfall increased by Tk 50.03 crore to Tk 538.03 crore from Tk 488 crore. Provision shortfall of National Bank dropped by Tk 470.68 crore to Tk 487.32 crore from Tk 958 crore.Dhaka Bank faced Tk 425.93 crore in provision shortfall, Social Islami Bank Tk 296 crore, Mutual Trust Bank Tk 275.24 crore, Trust Bank Tk 164.19 crore and Standard Bank Tk 161.91 crore in provision shortfall at the end of December, 2019.