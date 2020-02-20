Video
Business

Food Ministry floats int'l tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Business Correspondent

Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for offers is February 27, the traders said. Price offers are sought on CIF liner out terms for shipment to two ports in Bangladesh. These terms include a range of port unloading costs for the seller.
Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origin except Israel.
In its last reported tender on Nov. 21, the Ministry purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat.
The south Asian country has turned to wheat imports, mainly from the Black Sea region, in recent months to meet its growing domestic demand.
The strong demand for wheat in Bangladesh reflects a shift in consumer preferences towards bread, partly as a substitute for more expensive rice, the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has said.


