Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:01 AM
Business

Carp import from Myanmar rises

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Import of freshwater carps to Bangladesh from Myanmar through Maungdaw trade center and Teknaf land port rose in January, making the item as the Myanmar's second largest export product for Bangladesh, traders and port officials said.
Bangladesh imported 224 tonnes of carp from Myanmar in January this year against 180 tonnes in December last year. The import of carp from Myanmar was 319 tonness in October 2019 and 224 tons in November 2019, according to figures from border trade import list.
Onion remained the largest volume of products imported from Myanmar over the past months. Besides onion Bangladesh imports dry fish, betel nuts, chick peas and ginger along.
The carp fish is carried from Yangon to Rakhine State with cold storage trucks to export from Sittwe and Maungdaw border trade centers. Myanmar exported US$1.537 million worth of products to Bangladesh via Maungdaw border trade center during January, according to Myanmar media.


