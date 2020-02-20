Stocks bounce back to winning tracks after a day of decline





The indices moved up as the investors went on their buying spree as the market reopened on the day with sluggish trend, but subsequently the indices went up steadily.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), settled at 4758, advancing 17.60 points or 0.37 per cent after losing 27.73 points in the previous day.

Two other indices also ended marginally higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 8.68 points to close at 1,599 and the DSES (Shariah) index gained 5.67 points to settle at 1,087.

Turnover, however declined by 18 per cent over previous day's of Tk 10.21 billion, which was 13 months high.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 180 closed lower, 143 ended higher and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 198,135 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 291.25 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Tk 3,596 billion, from Tk 3,561 billion in the previous session.

Summit Power topped the turnover chart with shares worth nearly Tk 301 million changing hands, followed by Orion Pharma, LafargeHolcim, Khulna Power and SK Trims Industries.

ICB AMCL Third Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while United Power was the worst loser, losing 6.25 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI, gained 50 points to close at 14,554 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, moved up 31 points to finish at 8,828.

The gainers beat losers, as 117 issues closed higher, 111 ended lower and 33 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 26.77 million shares and mutual fund units worth nearly Tk 864 million in turnover.





















