

BD steel output capacity to hit 1.5m tonnes this year

To meet the expeditious growth in demand, many large and medium steelmakers are expanding their steelmaking capacities by installing new melting furnaces.

Approximately, over 10 induction furnaces of an average of 25 tonnes capacities will get commissioned and operational in 2020 itself, steel makers said.

Major steel mills in Chittagong include, BSRM, Abul Khair, GPH Ispat and KSRM. In Dhaka mills like Rahim Steel, Salam Steel etc expanding their melting capacities aggressively, while even smaller mills like RB Steel, HR Steel and many others are adding new furnaces.

Bangladesh is expected to add around 1.5million tonnes of steel production capacities in the next 12 months, thus leading to a sharp growth in its raw material import demand.

Bangladesh's total scrap (ship) imports comprising bulk and containers are expected to cross 4.3 million tonnes by the end of 2020 calendar yearand are likely to cross 5 million tonnes mark by 2021.

Presently Bangladesh imports 3.7 million tonnes of ferrous scrap (bulk + container) annually, as of 2019.































