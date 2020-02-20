Pharma sector may suffer on raw material crunch



SM Shafiuzzaman

The epidemic has created a deadlock in primary and intermediary active ingredients supply to Bangladesh and many manufacturers said they have at best three months stocks in hand and it is running out rapidly adding worries if they can continue routine production.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries or BAPI SM Shafiuzzaman made the disclosure while talking to The Daily Observer on Wednesday.

He said, "Our existing stock of raw materials is enough for a maximum period of three months production. If the situation persists longer, we will have to source raw materials from other countries at higher prices cut back production."

He said once the industry will start importing the primary and intermediary active pharmaceutical ingredients from other sources, it will be obviously at higher cost to add to the cost of finished products and to add to price of drug in local market.

A whole lot of destabilization will start from finding new supply source to challenges how to export at higher cost and supply the local market at affordable cost. He said much of it will depend on how the government would try to support the industry to keep the prices stable. If needed the government would be required to give incentives to the industry.

He said other main source of importing raw materials was India but it has stopped exporting raw materials to Bangladesh. If Bangladesh wants to import from India again, its cost may be higher impacting production and marketing.

Shafiuzzamn said, "We do not want higher prices of pharmaceuticals. The government always favors supplying health services at affordable prices." He said currently Bangladesh is formulating generic drugs locally with imported active ingredients with China as its major source.

But a slowdown has already impacted mobility of supply on both sides while the priority on Chinese side now is to fight the disease and protect its population.

Shafiuzzaman said currently few pharmaceuticals companies are holding two months stock of raw materials or at best for three months which are running out fast. The continuity of production is thus facing big setback at a time Bangladesh is exporting drugs to more than 100 countries.

A good numbers of local companies are manufacturing API (Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients) and rely on China for intermediary raw materials as the only source of supply of cheaper and qualitative raw materials.

"No one in Bangladesh is developing or manufacturing raw materials from stage one as it needs high technological support. So They import either at stage two intermediary inputs or finished API."

The government is controlling prices to make drug affordable while the manufactures try to provide finished drugs at low cost. For that they heavily rely on import from China and its major dislocation will mean a too big a problem.



























Pharmaceuticals manufactures fear setback as supply of raw materials mainly from China is causing uncertainty in production in the wake of coronavirus outbreak which has already disrupted industrial activities in China.The epidemic has created a deadlock in primary and intermediary active ingredients supply to Bangladesh and many manufacturers said they have at best three months stocks in hand and it is running out rapidly adding worries if they can continue routine production.Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries or BAPI SM Shafiuzzaman made the disclosure while talking to The Daily Observer on Wednesday.He said, "Our existing stock of raw materials is enough for a maximum period of three months production. If the situation persists longer, we will have to source raw materials from other countries at higher prices cut back production."He said once the industry will start importing the primary and intermediary active pharmaceutical ingredients from other sources, it will be obviously at higher cost to add to the cost of finished products and to add to price of drug in local market.A whole lot of destabilization will start from finding new supply source to challenges how to export at higher cost and supply the local market at affordable cost. He said much of it will depend on how the government would try to support the industry to keep the prices stable. If needed the government would be required to give incentives to the industry.He said other main source of importing raw materials was India but it has stopped exporting raw materials to Bangladesh. If Bangladesh wants to import from India again, its cost may be higher impacting production and marketing.Shafiuzzamn said, "We do not want higher prices of pharmaceuticals. The government always favors supplying health services at affordable prices." He said currently Bangladesh is formulating generic drugs locally with imported active ingredients with China as its major source.But a slowdown has already impacted mobility of supply on both sides while the priority on Chinese side now is to fight the disease and protect its population.Shafiuzzaman said currently few pharmaceuticals companies are holding two months stock of raw materials or at best for three months which are running out fast. The continuity of production is thus facing big setback at a time Bangladesh is exporting drugs to more than 100 countries.A good numbers of local companies are manufacturing API (Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients) and rely on China for intermediary raw materials as the only source of supply of cheaper and qualitative raw materials."No one in Bangladesh is developing or manufacturing raw materials from stage one as it needs high technological support. So They import either at stage two intermediary inputs or finished API."The government is controlling prices to make drug affordable while the manufactures try to provide finished drugs at low cost. For that they heavily rely on import from China and its major dislocation will mean a too big a problem.