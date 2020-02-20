Two collect forms for mayor post













Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional Election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC Polls said that two aspirants for mayor candidates one Independent and another from Islami Andolan, Bagladesh collected nomination forms for the mayor post and 21 aspirants for Councillor posts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile 14 councillor aspirants collected nomination forms on Tuesday.

He said, distribution of nomination will continue till February 27 next.

