Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:01 AM
Two collect forms for mayor post

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Feb 19: Two mayor candidates and 35 councillor candidates for Chattogram City Corporation election have, so far, collected nomination forms from the Chattogram Regional Election Commission office till Wednesday.




Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional Election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC Polls said that two aspirants for mayor candidates one Independent and another from Islami Andolan, Bagladesh collected nomination forms for the mayor post and 21 aspirants for Councillor posts on Wednesday.
Meanwhile 14 councillor aspirants collected nomination forms on Tuesday.
He said, distribution of nomination will continue till February 27 next.
Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer, the Returning Officer of CCC election and 14 assistant returning officers including their staff officers will attend a briefing session at the Head office of Election Commission in Dhaka on Thursday.



