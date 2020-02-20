Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive





A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order following a civil review petition filed by the Bar Council.

The SC also asked the university authorities to pay the money to the Bar Council.

The court imposed the penalty on the university authorities as they enrolled a number students for the Department of Law each semester, which exceeded the limit fixed by the UGC.

As the students tried to sit for bar council enrollment exams after getting their degrees, they were barred, prompting them to file a writ petition with the High Court.

Following the writ, the High Court on October 24, 2019, issued a rule asking the Bar Council authority to give the students registration cards so that they can appear in the exams.





















