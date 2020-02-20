BD can export vegetables, fish to Nepal: PM



Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Wednesday. photo : pid

"In winter, Bangladesh can export vegetables and fish. I always advocate transit for Nepal through India," she said when visiting Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met her at her office.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

About cooperation over electricity, the Prime Minister said India can invest in hydroelectricity generation in Nepal under a tripartite initiative so that Bangladesh can buy it from Nepal.

She said Bangladesh has already been buying electricity from India.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh always gives priority to cooperation with neighbouring countries, including Nepal.

She said Nepal and Bhutan can use Chattogram and Mongla ports and also Saidpur Airport as it is being developed as a regional port.

Mentioning about the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) Initiative, she said, "We understand the problems of landlocked country."

The Prime Minister recalled Nepalese support to Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971.

At the meeting, Pradip Kumar Gyawali said Nepal wants to bring a new dimension to the bilateral ties between Nepal and Bangladesh.

"We're eager to enhance the level of our economic partnership," he said adding that Nepal and Bangladesh share similar views.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali highly appreciated the leadership of Sheikh Hasina for the fast socioeconomic development of Bangladesh under her able and dynamic leadership. -UNB

























