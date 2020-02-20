Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:00 AM
Home Back Page

BD can export vegetables, fish to Nepal: PM

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Wednesday. photo : pid

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Wednesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh can export vegetables and fish to Nepal.
"In winter, Bangladesh can export vegetables and fish. I always advocate transit for Nepal through India," she said when visiting Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met her at her office.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
About cooperation over electricity, the Prime Minister said India can invest in hydroelectricity generation in Nepal under a tripartite initiative so that Bangladesh can buy it from Nepal.
She said Bangladesh has already been buying electricity from India.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh always gives priority to cooperation with neighbouring countries, including Nepal.
She said Nepal and Bhutan can use Chattogram and Mongla ports and also Saidpur Airport as it is being developed as a regional port.
Mentioning about the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) Initiative, she said, "We understand the problems of landlocked country."
The Prime Minister recalled Nepalese support to Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971.
At the meeting, Pradip Kumar Gyawali said Nepal wants to bring a new dimension to the bilateral ties between Nepal and Bangladesh.
"We're eager to enhance the level of our economic partnership," he said adding that Nepal and Bangladesh share similar views.
Pradeep Kumar Gyawali highly appreciated the leadership of Sheikh Hasina for the fast socioeconomic development of Bangladesh under her able and dynamic leadership.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on effective partnership for SDG
Data base to identify real journos soon: Justice Momtaz
Two collect forms for mayor post
Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
BD can export vegetables, fish to Nepal: PM
BD-Malaysia JWG meet in Dhaka on Feb 24
PM witnesses master plans of 3 tourism parks in Cox’s Bazar
No possibility of militant attack on Feb 21: DMP chief


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft