BD-Malaysia JWG meet in Dhaka on Feb 24





Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran will lead the country's delegation while Bangladeshi Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed will lead Bangladesh side in the meeting.

To join the meeting, Malaysian Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran will arrive in Dhaka on February 22 (Sunday), Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed confirmed.

According to the ministry officials concerned, apart from discussion on manpower recruitment issues, the Malaysian minister will also hold several others meetings with other ministers. The Rohingya issue will get emphasis in the meetings.

M. Kulasegaran will hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed during his visit.

According to the ministry officials, the issue of recruitment of Bangladeshi manpower to the country will be settled in the meeting. The procedures, terms of references (ToR), wages and other benefits and maximum migration costs will also be settled in the meeting, they said.

Following the decisions of the meeting, the governments of the two countries will give announcement of reopening the manpower markets in Malaysia for Bangladeshis.

Malaysia suspended receiving workers from Bangladesh from September 1, 2018, raising allegations of irregularities including syndication among the recruiting agents and taking extra migrations costs from the jobseekers.

According to their allegations, Bangladeshi recruiting agents had charged the jobseekers Tk 4.00 to 4.50 lakh for each against only Tk 40,000 fixed for charging under the government to government plus (G2G Plus) mechanism of the two governments.

Against this backdrop, the newly formed government has taken several steps to reopen the market for Bangladeshis and sending more Bangladeshis to the country. Although it was about to open the door in last November, it got stuck again while some recruiting agents sent a letter to the Malaysian government bypassing the Bangladesh government.

Following the letter, the Malaysian government suspended a JWG meeting scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25 last year. Finally, the meeting will be held on February 24 this year.



















