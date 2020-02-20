Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:00 AM
Home Back Page

PM witnesses master plans of 3 tourism parks in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday witnessed the presentation on the master plans of three tourism parks to be developed in Cox's Bazar district.
The master plans of the parks - Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park, Naf Tourism Park and Sabrang Tourism Park -- were presented before the Prime Minister at her office. Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) is implementing the master plans to attract local and foreign tourists.
According to the master plans, Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park is being developed at Sonadia Island in Maheshkhali upazila, while Naf Tourism Park in Teknaf Sadar union and Sabrang Tourism Park at Sabrang union in Teknaf upazila.
The Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park is being established on 8,967 acres of land in phases in nine years. But 909 acres of land will effectively come under the planned area, while the rest will be kept as it is.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on effective partnership for SDG
Data base to identify real journos soon: Justice Momtaz
Two collect forms for mayor post
Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
BD can export vegetables, fish to Nepal: PM
BD-Malaysia JWG meet in Dhaka on Feb 24
PM witnesses master plans of 3 tourism parks in Cox’s Bazar
No possibility of militant attack on Feb 21: DMP chief


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft