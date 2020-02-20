PM witnesses master plans of 3 tourism parks in Cox’s Bazar





The master plans of the parks - Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park, Naf Tourism Park and Sabrang Tourism Park -- were presented before the Prime Minister at her office. Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) is implementing the master plans to attract local and foreign tourists.

According to the master plans, Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park is being developed at Sonadia Island in Maheshkhali upazila, while Naf Tourism Park in Teknaf Sadar union and Sabrang Tourism Park at Sabrang union in Teknaf upazila.

The Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park is being established on 8,967 acres of land in phases in nine years. But 909 acres of land will effectively come under the planned area, while the rest will be kept as it is. -UNB



















