Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:00 AM
Home Back Page

No possibility of militant attack on Feb 21: DMP chief

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam has said there is no possibility of any militant attack centring the International Mother Language Day and Shaheed Dibosh on February 21.
He, however, said a four-tier security arrangement will be there in place in and around the Central Shaheed Minar. The DMP boss said these while talking to reporters after visiting the Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday.  He said those who come to pay tributes to the Language Movement martyrs will have to enter the Shaheed Minar premises through archways and no one will be allowed to enter the area without a check.
Besides, CCTV cameras and watchtowers will be installed to keep the entire area under police surveillance, while plainclothes police alongside the regular ones will be deployed to ensure security, the DMP boss said.
Members of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) units, as well as a dog squad, will remain deployed to instantly tackle any untoward incident, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on effective partnership for SDG
Data base to identify real journos soon: Justice Momtaz
Two collect forms for mayor post
Univ Tk 10 lakh for violating UGC directive
BD can export vegetables, fish to Nepal: PM
BD-Malaysia JWG meet in Dhaka on Feb 24
PM witnesses master plans of 3 tourism parks in Cox’s Bazar
No possibility of militant attack on Feb 21: DMP chief


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft