No possibility of militant attack on Feb 21: DMP chief





He, however, said a four-tier security arrangement will be there in place in and around the Central Shaheed Minar. The DMP boss said these while talking to reporters after visiting the Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday. He said those who come to pay tributes to the Language Movement martyrs will have to enter the Shaheed Minar premises through archways and no one will be allowed to enter the area without a check.

Besides, CCTV cameras and watchtowers will be installed to keep the entire area under police surveillance, while plainclothes police alongside the regular ones will be deployed to ensure security, the DMP boss said.

Members of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) units, as well as a dog squad, will remain deployed to instantly tackle any untoward incident, he said.



















