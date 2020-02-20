Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:00 AM
Home Sports

Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dortmund's players celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Last 16, first-leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Dortmund, western Germany, on February 18, 2020. photo: AFP

Dortmund's players celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Last 16, first-leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Dortmund, western Germany, on February 18, 2020. photo: AFP

DORTMUND, FEB 19: The two most expensive players in the world were unable to outshine the prolific Erling Braut Haaland as the Norwegian sensation continued his remarkable rise by scoring both goals in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
When Kylian Mbappe teed up Neymar to cancel out Haaland's opener in the second half of their Champions League last 16, first leg at the Signal Iduna Park, it looked like PSG would leave Germany with the upper hand in the tie.
But then, in the 77th minute, Haaland latched onto a pass from substitute Giovanni Reyna and sent a thumping left-foot shot rising high into the net from the edge of the penalty area to give Dortmund the advantage heading into the return leg in Paris on March 11.
Perhaps PSG's 402 million-euro ($434 million) attacking duo will still make the difference in the return, and give the French club a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in four years.
But Dortmund deserved their victory on the night in a tie which only really began to live up to its billing in the second half, coming to life when Haaland pounced to score the opening goal from close range on 69 minutes after Thiago Silva blocked a Raphael Guerreiro shot.
If that was a typical poacher's finish, the winning goal was a demonstration of sheer brute force from the 1.94m tall, 19-year-old who now has 10 goals in seven Champions League games this season.
"I feel like I still can do a lot better. I have to play better at this level, have to work hard to improve," Haaland told UEFA.com after being named man of the match.
"The result is quite a dangerous one, as Paris has a very strong team and can still go through in the return leg."
Meanwhile, Dortmund players were full of praise for their team-mate, who came to prominence by scoring nine times for Norway in one game at last year's Under-20 World Cup.
"He still has huge room for improvement but he is on the road to becoming a truly great player," Axel Witsel told French broadcaster RMC Sport.
Emre Can told BT Sport: "Of course he's a great footballer. He's also a great guy. He's a little bit crazy I think, funny and hopefully he will continue like that."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prize Giving Ceremony of "NSU Inter Private University Sports Carnival 2020
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
Top talent: Six to watch at the women's Twenty20 World Cup
Australia target fifth title at women's T20 World Cup
Tamim, Al-Amin hit centuries, BCB XI draws with Zim
Defending champion Bashundhara take on newbie Police boys today
Akash DTH named Bangladesh team sponsor for Zimbabwe series


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft