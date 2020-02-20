Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars



Dortmund's players celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Last 16, first-leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Dortmund, western Germany, on February 18, 2020. photo: AFP

When Kylian Mbappe teed up Neymar to cancel out Haaland's opener in the second half of their Champions League last 16, first leg at the Signal Iduna Park, it looked like PSG would leave Germany with the upper hand in the tie.

But then, in the 77th minute, Haaland latched onto a pass from substitute Giovanni Reyna and sent a thumping left-foot shot rising high into the net from the edge of the penalty area to give Dortmund the advantage heading into the return leg in Paris on March 11.

Perhaps PSG's 402 million-euro ($434 million) attacking duo will still make the difference in the return, and give the French club a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

But Dortmund deserved their victory on the night in a tie which only really began to live up to its billing in the second half, coming to life when Haaland pounced to score the opening goal from close range on 69 minutes after Thiago Silva blocked a Raphael Guerreiro shot.

If that was a typical poacher's finish, the winning goal was a demonstration of sheer brute force from the 1.94m tall, 19-year-old who now has 10 goals in seven Champions League games this season.

"I feel like I still can do a lot better. I have to play better at this level, have to work hard to improve," Haaland told UEFA.com after being named man of the match.

"The result is quite a dangerous one, as Paris has a very strong team and can still go through in the return leg."

Meanwhile, Dortmund players were full of praise for their team-mate, who came to prominence by scoring nine times for Norway in one game at last year's Under-20 World Cup.

"He still has huge room for improvement but he is on the road to becoming a truly great player," Axel Witsel told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

Emre Can told BT Sport: "Of course he's a great footballer. He's also a great guy. He's a little bit crazy I think, funny and hopefully he will continue like that." -AFP



































