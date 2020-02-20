Video
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 5:00 AM
Sports

Australia target fifth title at women's T20 World Cup

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020

SYDNEY, FEB 19: Mighty Australia go into their home Twenty20 World Cup this week as overwhelming favourites as they look to cement their superiority in women's cricket and draw a world-record crowd in the process.
Meg Lanning's defending champions, and four-time winners, were rarely tested through the second half of 2019 when they whitewashed an injury-ravaged West Indies and a developing Sri Lanka team in the short format.
Giving a glimmer of hope to their rivals, they surprisingly slumped to defeat against major rivals India and England this month, before rallying to win the warm-up tri-series.
"To be put under pressure like this heading into a World Cup is extremely good preparation," Lanning insisted.
Despite the recent losses, Australia are widely expected to contest the March 8 final at the Melbourne Cricket Crowd, where organisers are hoping to draw a world-record attendance for a women's sporting fixture.    -AFP


