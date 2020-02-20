Tamim, Al-Amin hit centuries, BCB XI draws with Zim





Zimbabwe declared their 1st innings at overnight's 291 for seven in the morning and invited hosts to bat. BCB XI in reply, had a horrifying 1st session losing top five batsmen to post 84 runs on the board. Naim Sheikh had gone for 11 runs, Parvez Hossain Emon collected 34 runs, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Akbar Ali departed just after opening the account while Shahadat Hossain [3] returned with two runs. But it was the last success story of the match for guests.

BCB XI skipper Al-Amin Jr. accompanying under-19 team's opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who was sent at seven, dominated over Zimbabwean bowlers rest of the day. Tamim remained unbeaten with 125 runs creating storm in the middle. He faced 99 balls only with 14 fours and five sixes. Al-Amin on the other hand, had reached the 3-digit milestone just before calling the game off. His 100 off 145 was the key to handle the early jostle.

Ainsley Ndlovu picked two while Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma and Tinotenda Mutombodzi took one wicket apiece for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe arrived in Bangladesh for a complete series of one-off Test series followed by three-match ODI series and two-match T20i series. The formal battle will begin with red-ball game on February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

























