

Defending champion Bashundhara take on newbie Police boys today

In the second match of the day, Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will engage with the last year's third placer Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at 6:30pm at the same venue.

The team of Bangladesh Police came to play BPL, the top tier football league, after clinching the title of the 2018-19 season's Bangladesh Championship League, the second-tier association football league of the country.

The Police boys already played a match of the league on 16 February against Dhaka Abahani in Dhaka and lost it by 2-0 margin. Bashundhara Kings, on the other hand, began the event in a good mood following a 1-0 win over Uttar Baridhara at their home ground Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.

Among the day's second match rivals, Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj boys had been forming somewhat low-grade team for last few seasons and managed to escape relegation. This club does not have high ambition yet sometime manage to defeat much stronger opponents by surprise and thus they were tagged the 'giant killers'. Opponent Sheikh Russel KC is a big budget team and one of the few clubs funded by Bashundhara Group. Despite being a big budget team it is yet struggling to place top or second in the league. Their title clinching in 2012-13 season is a past already.

In the previous match, Russel boys played a 1-1 draw with Brothers union. But, Rahmatganj suffered a 1-0 defeat against Saif boys in its previous match. The Thursday-match will say what they are aiming for the league this year.























