Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:59 AM
Home Sports

Akash DTH named Bangladesh team sponsor for Zimbabwe series

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Satellite service provider Akash DTH has been declared the Bangladesh National Team sponsor for the home series against Zimbabwe.
A by-product of Beximco Group, Akash DTH (Direct To Home), has come into the scene in Bangladesh cricket after becoming the title sponsor of the special edition of the-Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20, which was dedicated to mark the birth centenary of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bangladesh team's two-year contract with Unilever as their sponsor came to an end on January 31, 2020 after which the board decided to award the sponsorship to Akash DTH.
Bangladesh will play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is in the series. The series kicks off with the lone Test, starting from February 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prize Giving Ceremony of "NSU Inter Private University Sports Carnival 2020
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
Top talent: Six to watch at the women's Twenty20 World Cup
Australia target fifth title at women's T20 World Cup
Tamim, Al-Amin hit centuries, BCB XI draws with Zim
Defending champion Bashundhara take on newbie Police boys today
Akash DTH named Bangladesh team sponsor for Zimbabwe series


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft