Akash DTH named Bangladesh team sponsor for Zimbabwe series





A by-product of Beximco Group, Akash DTH (Direct To Home), has come into the scene in Bangladesh cricket after becoming the title sponsor of the special edition of the-Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20, which was dedicated to mark the birth centenary of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh team's two-year contract with Unilever as their sponsor came to an end on January 31, 2020 after which the board decided to award the sponsorship to Akash DTH.

Bangladesh will play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is in the series. The series kicks off with the lone Test, starting from February 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. -BSS

























