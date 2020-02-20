Video
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:59 AM
City News

Three-day honey fair ends in city

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

A three-day long 'National Honey Fair, 2020' ended in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The Department of Agricultural Extension's (DAE) under the Ministry of Agriculture organized the fair at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) premises in Farmgate.
In the fair, the honey traders have sold honey of around Tk 50 lakh while it was Tk 30 lakh in the last fair, according to organisers.




A total of 74 honey traders participated the fair and honey of worth Tk 50 lakh were sold in the fair.
Of those, six are government entities while the rest 68 were private organizations.
In the closing ceremony, Department of Agricultural Extension's (DAE) Director General Dr. Md. Abdul Muyeed chaired while Agriculture Ministry Secretary Md. Nasiruzzaman, its Additional Secretary Kamala Ranjan Dash, Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, DAE Director (Horticulture wing) MD. Kabir Hossain also spoke the occasion.
Of the total participants, six organizations were awarded for best performance.


