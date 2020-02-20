IU VC gets DU Alumni News Award

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Islamic University in Kushtia Prof Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari got the Dhaka University Alumni News Award-2020 on Tuesday.

Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan handed over the award to IU VC Rashid Askari at a programme held at Government Science College auditorium in Tejgaon, jointly organised by Sadhona Foundation and the college.

IU VC said, "It is an honour to me and hope this award will boost me up"

Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan, State Minister for public administration Farhad Hossain, distinguished drama personality and also MP Suborna Mustafa also received the award.







