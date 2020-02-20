Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:59 AM
Home City News

Pollution makes things disgusting for Book Fair visitors

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair is witnessing a growing number of visitors every day. Booklovers from around the city and even outside are thronging the fairgrounds spanned from Bangla Academy premises to nearby Suhrawardy Uddyan.
However, their visit is not a pleasant one as they have to fight stifling dust in and out of the venue.
Although the work on the much-hyped metro rail project remained halted on the Shahbagh-TSC route, there is no end to dust swirling in the entire area.
Dust is seen flying constantly in the area due to presence of excessive materials for the construction work.
Visiting the route towards the literature festival, it was found that the congestion near the entrances as well as narrow traffic space were facilitating the dust to fly around, causing serious discomfort to pedestrians.
Ehsan Uddin, a visitor from Agargaon, complained that the dusty nature of the fairgrounds is especially harmful to younglings. "The use of sand everywhere along the fairgrounds in Suhrawardy Udyan is making it more uncomfortable for us," he added.
Muntasir, another visitor who happens to be a resident student of Dhaka University, said that the dry season and squeezed entrances are responsible for the worsening dust swirling.
Alongside the entrances of the fair, there are multiple potholes on the sidewalks due to the construction of the metro rail and those filled with dust and other pollutants. Excessive use of sand is seen there, too.
Although the authorities are trying to keep things at bay, the increased number of motor vehicles, unplanned and unfinished construction works and mismanagement in handling sanitary issues are the key reasons tagged by experts for the excessive dust in the air.        -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘1 lakh women entrepreneurs in Mujib Year’
Three-day honey fair ends in city
IU VC gets DU Alumni News Award
Pollution makes things disgusting for Book Fair visitors
New Pak High Commissioner presents credential to President
Planning and Development Department of University Grants Commission holds a meeting
Dhaka’s five more areas likely to get prepaid gas metres from July
Construction of TTC in all Khulna upazilas soon


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft