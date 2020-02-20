Video
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:59 AM
Home City News

New Pak High Commissioner presents credential to President

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Pakistan's newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui presenting his credential to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday afternoon. photo: pid

Pakistan's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui presented his credential to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday afternoon.
Welcoming the envoy to Bangladesh, the President said the country always maintains good ties with allcountries following its foreign policy - "Friendship towards all, malice towards none" - adopted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.
President Hamid said Bangladesh is working to develop bilateral relations with all neighbouring countries in all aspects and it also believes in enhancing mutual cooperation regionally as well.
During the meeting, the President said that Bangladesh would celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu this year and the golden jubilee of the country's independence at home and abroad, especially at Bangladesh missions abroadnext year.
The High commissioner sought all-out cooperation in discharging his duties in Bangladesh while the President assured him of extending all necessary support.
Earlier, on his arrivalat Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent
of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave
the envoy a guard of honour as part of the ceremony.    -UNB


