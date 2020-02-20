Teach your kids to be self confident







Childhood is the best time for developing humane qualities. Their innocent mind hardly can judge what is bad and what is good. Therefore, it is important to surround kids with positivity. The more they will expose to positivity. To give them positive exposure we must make them practice to tell truth.



However sometimes we do compare them with another child. This comparison is detrimental for their mental growth. These comparisons may be related to studies, sports, work, and religious practices and so on. This comparing tendency also reduces the confidence of the young minds.



That individual begins to think of himself/herself as incompetent and vulnerable. They start thinking the world very complex. However, the parents must help them to make them more self confident. They must learn that the world is not a complex place. And they must stop comparing them with another kid. Instead the parents must teach their kids to compare them with their oneself. Sometimes the parents bring comparison of their friends which is also bad for building their social relation. My humble request is to the parents not to surround them with negative vibes.











Hasan Tasnim Shaon

Over mail

