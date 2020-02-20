Vienna to Wien



Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman Niaz



Evidence has been found of continuous habitation in this region since 500 BC (Before Christ). In 15 BC the Romans fortified the city to guard against Germanic tribes. In 1804, during the Napoleonic Wars, Vienna became the capital of the Austrian Empire and continued to play a major role in European and world politics. Later it was the capital of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. In 1913, Adolf Hitler, Leon Trotsky, Joseph Tito, Sigmund Freud and Joseph Stalin all lived within a few miles of each other in central Vienna. In 2001, the city centre was designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site.



In the first week of December of 2016, I along with one of my colleagues visited Vienna. We were travelling by bus from Berlin, the German capital. We could narrowly escape the freezing snow fall. The bus dropped us in Erdberg station. It is Austria's largest bus terminal with the highest passenger volume. Here the counters of international buses remain open from 0600 hrs (hours) to 0001 hrs of night. Here the counters have heated or air-conditioned waiting room with free newspapers, WiFi, lockers, snack bar and cash machine (ATM). Here toilet doors are machine controlled which opens after inserting fixed amount of coin in designated slot.



We refreshed ourselves and enjoyed breakfast there. We collected a tourist map. It gave a detailed overview of the city centre with all the famous attractions. Coming out of the terminal we started walking towards nearby metro station. Here it is known as U- Bahn or underground railway. Vienna has an extensive transportation network with a unified fare system that integrates municipal, regional and railway systems. Public transport is provided by buses, trams and metro lines. We purchased a day long metro ticket from the automated booth. We travelled to Volkstheater station. From underground we came outside by escalator. We could feel the punch of cold air.



Natural History Museum was just at our south. It is a non-university research institution and an important center of excellence for all matters relating to natural science. The collections here give an overview of the diversity of life on Earth. From there we started walking northwards.



We came across a public park named Volksgarten. The garden is part of the Hofburg Palace. Initially this area was used for fortifications of fortress. Besides, nicely maintained trees we noticed presence of various statues, monument and fountains. Various colourful roses added beauty to this park.



The parliament building is at its right side across the road. The most famous features are the statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and the fountain placed at the main entrance. It houses the Chamber of National Council, the Federal Council, House of Representatives, committee rooms, libraries, lobbies, dining rooms, bars and gymnasiums. Important state ceremonies like swearing-in ceremony of the President and the state speech on National Day takes place here. During the Second World War (WWII) the building suffered heavy damage.



Vienna to Wien



Maximum stalls here sell arts, crafts, decorations, food stuff and toys. Traditional foods like roast chestnut, cream-filled pastries, varieties of pretzel, giant doughnuts and Victorian-style lollipops attract anyone's attention. Combination of market ambiance and seasonal lighting was unforgettable. Moreover, the trees in City Hall Park and along the boulevard radiated a festive glow. We came to know that, from January until March, this square transforms into a huge ice rink and thrills ice-skating enthusiasts of every age. At night illuminated facade of City Hall forms a fairytale backdrop for visitors.



We found the national theatre, known as Burgtheater on the eastern side of road. It was constructed at mid of 17 th century. During WWII it was severely damaged. Later major renovation took place. Vienna is regarded as the City of Music because of its musical legacy. Theatre, opera, classical music and fine arts had a long tradition in Vienna.

Walking further north we reached in front of the University of Vienna. This public university was founded in 1365 AD. It is the oldest university in the German-speaking world. It is Austria's largest research and education institution. Sustaining top-quality research and quality teaching are the specialty here. The professors and other employees are professional, inspiring, friendly and helpful. It also comprises an 18th century botanical garden to raise awareness on ecological issues. During WWI the main building was used as a military hospital.



Along the road we saw tram tracks were laid. Trams are the most frequent form of public transport here. Vienna's most important sights can be viewed in total comfort from a tram. In the initial days of 19th century the tram carriages were pulled by horses. At present the iconic red and white trams are powered by electricity. The Ring Tram, which does a circuit around the inner city, is popular amongst tourists. Boarding inside we saw few seats marked and kept reserved for old, handicapped and pregnant women. Our destination was Prater Park. The tram started moving towards south east. On the way we crossed The Donaukanal.



It is a former arm of the river Danube, now regulated as a water channel. The paths on both sides of the Donaukanal are regularly used by joggers, cyclists and skaters. The Prater is a large public park. We got down in last station, named Prater Hauptallee. Following the turning circle the tram started its reverse journey. Nicely maintained chestnut trees added beauty to the calm environment. The main avenue is famous for jogging and annual Vienna Marathon. The park remains open round the clock, throughout the whole year. It houses a planetarium, a Museum and an amusement park. The Ferris wheel can be seen from far distance. River Danube flows along the east edge of this park.



Again, by tram we left the park for city centre. Our next destination was Main Railway station, locally known as Hauptbahnhof. We marked various parks added beauty to this city. Almost half the city consists of green areas. Many people enjoy leisure time with their family there. On the way few restaurants and grocery shops attracted our attention. The city has many coffee and breakfast stores. We had our lunch in nearby metro station. Traditional Maroni, pastries, cakes, sausages and desserts were very popular.



The Hauptbahnhof station features a diamond-shaped, translucent glass and steel roof over the platforms. The passenger facilities include escalators, elevators, train information displays and waiting rooms. From here train leaves for other European cities, like Munich, Venice, Budapest, Prague, Bratislava and Zurich. Travel time to Bratislava, capital of Slovakia is around 1 hour from here. By the year 2020 hyperloop will connect both the cities. It will allow passengers to travel with the speed of sound. We saw most people were buying ticket from automated ticket machines. Like other metro stations toilets and various shops are available here as well. In some toilets water flow was controlled by sensors. When we came out of the station it was around 1600 hours. The sun was about to set.



We visited a nearby shopping centre. Many shopkeepers were from African and Asian origin. We found few Bangladeshi doing business there. On the eve of Christmas most shops were decorated. They had various offers including price discount to attract customers. Traditional Christmas Market offer Christmas gifts, Christmas tree decorations, handicrafts, culinary treats, confectionery and warming drinks. Shops with collections of traditional jewellery, perfumes, boutiques and Souvenirs attracted us most. Obviously, besides good memories and cool photos, souvenirs are the special takeaway things from any tour. After searching for long time we found a Bangladeshi restaurant. We enjoyed our dinner there. Specially blended hot coffee served after dinner was mind-blowing. It refreshed us after tiring day long excursion in chilly weather.



Vienna has air connectivity to almost all major cities of the world. The International airport is around 18 km southeast of the city centre. With an unmistakably cosmopolitan atmosphere, Vienna retains a distinctive charm and flair, accentuated by its fine old architecture, famous heritage, museums, baroque palaces, food and Opera. Some other places of interest are the Hofburg, Schonbrunn Palace and Gardens, St. Stephen's Cathedral, The Spanish Riding School, Vienna Zoo, The Vienna State Opera House, Karlskirche and many more. Evidently, this city has become a popular tourist destination











The author is a Civil Engineer and a serving military officer





