Water crisis: A threat to our existence







If this situation continues, the southwest part of the country will be exposed to salinity and the northeast region will be covered by desert while desertification process has already been started in the northern part of the country. In addition, about 30 million people are at risk of arsenic contamination. Deprived of access to potable water as UNUSIF and the World Health Organization (WHO), Bangladesh is seventh in the world in population justice. The UN has declared water right as human right in 2010, considering the importance of safe water.



The World Economic forum Global Risk Report, on the other hand, places the water crisis on the global threat list at the top of natural disasters. Currently water crisis is a global problem. About 97.5 per cent water in the world is salt water. The amount of fresh water is only 2.5 per cent of which two-third is in the form of ice. The rest is groundwater and only .03 per cent is surface water. According to the UNESCO world development report in 2018, 5.7 million people in the world will be in crisis if there is no change in use, conservation and planning.



If the situation continues in the same way, the possibility of world war for water is not surprising. In this situation, the time has come for Bangladesh to think deeply about the solution to the 'water crisis'. Meanwhile, several water crises have occurred in different areas of the country including Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna. The level of water has dropped as a result of excess use of groundwater.



The High Court has ordered the closure of six factories in Patiya of Chittagong on November 27 last year considering use and abuse of water resource. Fears of a combination of salt water with potable water have become apparent. According to a research conducted by BAPA, the water level in Dhaka has now fallen 5 feet from the sea level while it is 4-5 feet down in Rajshahi. As a result, the salinity of the sea can cross the southern region to the eastern and northern part of the country.



Therefore, urgent legal action is required on deep tube wells. Environmentalists nowadays think that, increasing use of surface water in agriculture, industry and other fields will reduce the use of groundwater. But most rivers, canals and bills in Bangladesh now contains very insignificant amount of water almost all over the year.



There are total 57 international rivers, including 54 rivers shared with India and 3 rivers with Myanmar, and Halda and Sangu Rivers originated in Bangladesh. There are 800 branch rivers of theses Mother Rivers. Unfortunately, according to data, 125 rivers out of 800 are being dissolved. In the last nine decades, 80 per cent source of irrigation was river based but now it decreases to 20 per cent. One of the reasons of this is the withdrawal of common river water.



In 1972, the discussion on Teesta's water sharing had begun. Though decades have passed, no solution had been taken. For irrigation projects, water is needed in the river 3000 cusecs and minimum water requirement for protection of the river is 1000 cusecs but now it reduces to 500 cusecs. In 1990, the cultivation of Teesta irrigation project was 89 thousand hectares; it has now come down to 8 hectares. The share of Teesta water is our right. The international court is on our side. Therefore, the 'pressure' on India must continue with the issue of Teesta's distribution of water.



On the other hand, the Farakka agreement has been signed, but there allegations of not getting 35000 cusecs water as per the agreement. Kalyan Rudra, an eminent river expert in India, said that water reservoirs have been constructed in many places in the Ganges basin to meet its demand for irrigation and hydropower. Besides, water is being drawn from the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As a result, the water is falling down. In addition, if the Tipaimukh dam is built, Surma and Kushiyas will be automatically destroyed. There will be no water in Meghna river.



The Meghna-dominated locality, including the Hawer region of Sylhet, will face major catastrophe. If the inter-riverconnectivity project is implemented, then the entire Bangladesh will face extreme danger. Therefore, these issues of sharing water of international rivers need to be resolved through bilateral negotiations. Coordinated efforts should be taken at the state, regional and global levels to mitigate the water crisis. Well planned activities--the use of used water in agriculture by reclaiming, dredging to increase the navigability of the rivers, creating water reserves, as well as monsoon water management should be considered immediately. Otherwise, in near future, the water crisis will be turned into a threat to our existence.



The writer is freelance contributor

























