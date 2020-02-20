Can Nepal be at the vanguard of the left in South Asia?



Maksud Ibna Rahaman



I was asked by Dhan Bahadur Oli, the Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka, to be present right at 6pm. Foreign Minister Mr Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his entourage turned up on time. The minister was clad in a Nepali topi. They sometimes called it Dhaka topi as their King Mahendra (1955-72) during his rule imported such topi from Dhaka and made it mandatory for official photographs, passports and documents.



One thing about Nepal I like the most is their national dress that we don't have here. Bhutan too has their own native dress that they value the most. The look of the Foreing Minister in his national dress of daura-suruwal suit was not sumptuous; it was something of a dress of a commoner. But they are proud of their national dress and why they shouldn't be? Daura is a closed-necked shirt and suruwal is a pair of trousers. In daura-surual suit with a coat over them made him look very humble and simple. He stepped into the meeting room with a big smile across his face.



My readers may be wondering why this writer is providing a description with tiny details of the minister and his demeanour. The reason is the very thin presence of journalists of Bangladesh at the meeting with the minister. As I later asked one of my colleagues who is frequently invited to such meetings of diplomats his explanation took me by surprise. And I also found it logical. He said when a minister from a European country or the USA pays a visit to Bangladesh nobody misses the meeting with him/her. The question 'why' was swirling in my mind. May be they are white-skinned and that make them foreigner to us. May be people from Nepal, Bhutal and Sri Lanka resemble us very much and don't seem to be a foreigner. May be diplomats from developed countries come here with their IMF and World Bank funds to rob us of still whatever we have left and we like it. May be they come here to interfere in the regime change to put a government of their choice and still we roll out a red carpet for them.



If skin matters then we are harbouring racism in the deep resort of our hearts like Europeans and the people of the US.



If we welcome them with the intention of getting help or allowing them to interfere in our domestic politics then we are digging our own graves. Countries like Nepal can be one of the best friends of Bangladesh because both are poor countries. Nepal with its about 30 million people having 1,50, 000 square kilometres has only 20 percent arable land. The relation can be easily very much reciprocal. We have our rice and they have their hydroelectricity.



But this reciprocal relation never happens when it takes place between the rich and poor ones. The universal economic law of capitalism is bigger and richer neighbouring capitalist-imperialist country always exploits the smaller and poor ones. Not only have that, the rich country interfered in the regime change in the neighbouring poor country. We have seen that in Nepal since so-called democratic leader and the first price minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. Nepal is being sandwiched between its two powerful neighbours - China and India. A very recent example of interference of one of the Nepal's biggest neighbours is that it had reportedly played an active role in the removal of the communist government of Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in 2008.



During his interaction with journalists Nepali Foreign Minister expected that India would be positive about Bangladesh's effort to bring electricity from Nepal. He even said Nepal would pay the charge required to the Indian side for the electricity supply to Bangladesh. He further said two instruments had already been signed in this regard. Two technical teams - one for power generation and the other for transmission - had already been formed. He stressed the win-win situation for both the countries. In response Bangladesh too agreed to allow Nepal to use our Saidpur Airport as part of strengthening trade and connectivity between the two countries. Saidpur Airport is only about 15-minute away from Nepal's Bhadrapur and Biratnagar airports. And again international tourists, especially trekkers, whom the majestic Himalayas beacon, can also use the air route to visit the sea beaches of Bangladesh contributing to the state coffer of the country.



During his meeting with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen, Gyawali said though Bangladesh and Nepal are good friends and have immense potential for enhancement of trade and connectivity they could not be used fully. The same tone we found in our Foreign Minister who almost echoed the view of his Nepali counterpart. Our Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said there were some hindrances to trade and commerce including high tariffs that needed to be reduced. The hindrance is implied. And it is the 37-km Indian land in between the two countries though Gyawali said Nepal was contemplating a dedicated power line through the chicken neck (Sliguri Corridor) of India to Bangladesh.



The relation between countries like Nepal and Bangladesh cannot be based on a master-slave one as both are trying to shake off the colonial and feudal legacies. Nepal has had to go through a similar ordeal like Bangladesh. It has just shaken off its monarchic yokes.



Nepal is now in it nascent state of democracy. It won democracy just in 1990 but the monarchy staged a comeback in 2002 only to culminate in February 2005. When capitalism has been in place for about 400 years on earth with its so-called democratic polity Nepal formed its bourgeois constitution just in 2015. It is still at the level of bourgeois democratic stage. But one thing that instilled hope into the minds of progressive forces in the world is its declaration that Nepal is no more a declared Hindu state. It is a step forward to the formation of a socialist state. We hope that their forward marches towards socialism will continue to go on.



Before The Nepal Communist Paty (NCP) came to power through a landslide victory in the parliamentarian election of 2017 no government of Nepal over the previous 10 years could have completed more than a year in office. But this time the party formed through the merger of two communist parties - Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) - formed the government on 15 February 2018 and has completed its two years in office.



I think it is a sign from which we can deduct that this country has already found its political stability. But it has still a long way to go. Despite reports of the downslide of Nepal's economy its political stability found a strong footing is a hope that its left government is likely to show the path of equality, fraternity and freedom to the countries in South Asia. If it can take the lead in the progressive movement in the region we might see a government similar to that of Cuba led by Fidel that stood by the sides of the oppressed nations not only in Latin America but also in Africa. It is only Nepal in this region that has a left government in power. Can Nepal play the role that has historically been bestowed upon it?



The writer is a Senior Sub-Editor

at the Daily Observer





























