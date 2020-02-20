Video
It is time to patron our flower growers

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020

Our local flower growing industry is growing all for the better. It is encouraging that Tulip, the spring-blooming ornamental flower, famous for its dazzling beauty that usually grows in colder countries, is now largely being cultivated commercially in Gazipur. Tulip, the national flower of Turkey and the Netherlands, grows from bulbs. Most tulips thrive in colder winters because of the long-chilling requirement for bulbs.

Since flower business is booming, many people have changed their lot during the past few years. Indigenous flowers like Beli (jasmine), rose, marigold, Rajanigandha, Kamini, Dahlia and a foreign flower like Gladiolus are growing in profusion in various places in the country. Flower industry has emerged as a prospective sector in our country in recent times.

On a wider range, individuals and small companies in this industry sell cut flowers, floral arrangements, potted plants, and other gifts from physical retail establishments. With the passage of time and development of aesthetic sense among our people, giving gift of flower has become a popular habit among the country's upper and middle classes.

The country exports flowers and floral products to many countries. Demand for flower is increasing significantly in the country. Scores of flower shops have sprung up in Dhaka and other cities and towns of the country. The owners of these shops do brisk business on Victory Day, Language Martyrs' Day, Independence Day, and Valentine's Day as thousands of people are seen purchasing flowers on those occasions for celebration. Affluent people and the people of moderate income group buy flowers on the occasion of wedding ceremony, birthday and many other social occasions.  Besides, the people belonging to the Hindu community use flowers for their religious festivals throughout the year.





However, flower production in the country can be further boosted through government patronage. The growers can be provided with loans on easy terms and conditions. The country can earn huge foreign exchange by exporting flowers to the Middle East, Europe and many other countries. The sector is not only helping to earn substantial foreign currency but is also providing employment opportunities for a large number of people.

Coupled with proper patronage and training florists of this country can play an important role to give a boost to our economy.



