Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:58 AM
Home Countryside

Minor drowns in Panchagarh

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Feb 19: A nine-month old minor drowned in the water of a bucket at Guabari Village in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Zarif Uddin was the son of Moksedul Islam of the village.
The deceased's grandfather Shahjahan Ali said the child was playing beside the tube-well of their house. At one stage, he climbed into the bucket full of water and drowned.
Tentulia Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Kazi Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.



