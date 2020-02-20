Drug trader killed in gunfight





Deceased Ayub Ali, 55, was a resident of Rail Colony area in the upazila, and a former councillor of Setabganj Municipality.

He was an accused in 19 cases, including of drugs, filed with different police stations of the district, police said.

ATM Golam Rasul, inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of the district police, said a DB team was conducting an anti-narcotics drive in Hatrampur Shalbagan area.

At that time, the DB men heard the sound of fire exchange between two drug traders from inside Shalbagan and rushed to the spot with the help of local police.

The law enforcers fired seven rounds of blank shots at that time, Inspector Golam Rasul said.

After the end of the gun battle, the law enforcers found bullet-injured Ayub on the spot. He was taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead about 11am, the DB official said.

However, the law enforcers recovered a one shooter gun, two bullets, two unexploded cocktails and 200 yaba tablets from the spot, he added.

Meanwhile, Police Super Md Anwar Hossain said Ayub was killed in a shootout between two drug traders over internal conflict and establishing supremacy in drug trade.















