Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





SATKHIRA: A schoolgirl was killed as a three-wheeler hit her in Tala Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Mohona Pal, 7, was the daughter of Shankar Pal of Teghoria Village in the upazila, and a first-grader at Shreemantakati Sunrise Pre-cadet School.

Head Teacher of the school Saifullah Sardar said a three-wheeler hit Mohona in Battala area, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Tala Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Tala Police Station Mehedi Russell confirmed the news.

PANCHAGARH: A day-labourer was killed in a head-on collision between two trolleys in Banglabandha area under Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning. Deceased Masud Rana, 20, was the son of Shafiqul Islam of Emayetpur area in Debiganj Upazila of the district.

Banglabandha Union Parishad Chairman Kudrat-e-Khuda Milon said following the accident, Masud was killed on the spot.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Gunaihati area under Bonpara Municipality in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Pressy Rosario, 5, was the daughter of Prakash Rosario of the area.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Police Outpost Zahidul Islam said the girl was crossing the road in front of her house. At that time, a speeding CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit her, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Patwary General Hospital where she was declared dead. The CNG driver managed to flee the scene, the SI added.



















