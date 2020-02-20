Video
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:58 AM
Home Countryside

Salimganj Bazaar at Nabinagar a virtual dustbin

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 18: Entire Salimganj Bazaar and the surrounding launch terminal area in Nabinagar Upazila of the district have turned into a virtual dustbin.
Government earns revenue worth about half crore taka every financial year from leasing out the Salimganj Bazaar. But, the bazaar is in a dilapidated condition, according to common people and traders.
A recent visit to the bazaar found piles of perished vegetable items and garbage lying across riverbank. These included disposed plastic bottles, polythene, and wastage of butchered cattle and chicken. Inhaling foul smell, people are bathing in the dirty water.
All the three ghats of the launch terminal are full of garbage. Human created wastage is getting washed out in the river. These are polluting the river and affecting other areas around. People in the launch terminal are suffering every day.
Locals said the river has been polluted because of wastage dumping.
In absence of monitoring on behalf of Salimganj Bazaar committee, the ill-practice is going on uninterrupted.
Jahangir, a businessman at Salimganj launch terminal, said there is no dustbin in the market, and so the traders are dumping wastage here and there.
If there would be a dustbin, the businessmen would not dump wastage in open place.
A local, Shishu Mia of Salimganj Bazaar, alleged that the local traders are responsible for this.
Another Rafiqul Islam Nasir said, "Every day I have to cross the area inhaling foul smell."
The authority concerned should monitor the situation to keep the area liveable, he added.













