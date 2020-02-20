Three found dead in three districts





MANIKGANJ: Police recovered an unknown young man's burnt body from Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

A man saw the body, aged about 22 to 25, in Char Golra Chawk area and informed police.

Police recovered and sent the body to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Abdus Sattar.

Police suspect miscreants might have torched the body after killing the youth, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a woman's slaughtered body from her house in the district town on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Rashida Khanam Nazu, 65, was an assistant health officer and the wife of late freedom fighter Tozammel Hossen.

Meanwhile, the deceased's son Imran Hossen Leon went into hiding after the incident.

Deceased's younger brother Rana Ahmed said his sister lived with her son and daughter-in-law. On Tuesday morning, the daughter-in-law took her son to school. After returning home, she found her mother-in-law slaughtered on the bed.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a youth from a flat of a three-storied building in Kaua Pashchim Khanda Proshika Intersection under Sreepur Municipality in the upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 40, son of Nasimuddin of Gazipur Village in the upazila.

Majnu, son of the owner of the building Chan Mia, said Abdur Rahman had been living here with his wife Samira after renting the flat since a couple of months. The flat was locked for the last four to five days. On Monday afternoon, the neighbours discovered the body though the window and informed police.

Being informed, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) led by CID Inspector Tofazzel Hossain and Aminul Rahman Khan and RAB Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Rafique Uddin recovered the body early Tuesday.









CSU Inspector Aminul Rahman Khan said it can be assumed that Abdur Rahman was killed 8 to 10 days back.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur PS Aminul Islam said the body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The deceased's wife cannot be traced after the incident, the SI added.

Inspector (Investigation) of the PS Akhter Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is on.

Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Sirajganj and Gazipur, on Tuesday.MANIKGANJ: Police recovered an unknown young man's burnt body from Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.A man saw the body, aged about 22 to 25, in Char Golra Chawk area and informed police.Police recovered and sent the body to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Abdus Sattar.Police suspect miscreants might have torched the body after killing the youth, the OC added.SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a woman's slaughtered body from her house in the district town on Tuesday morning.Deceased Rashida Khanam Nazu, 65, was an assistant health officer and the wife of late freedom fighter Tozammel Hossen.Meanwhile, the deceased's son Imran Hossen Leon went into hiding after the incident.Deceased's younger brother Rana Ahmed said his sister lived with her son and daughter-in-law. On Tuesday morning, the daughter-in-law took her son to school. After returning home, she found her mother-in-law slaughtered on the bed.Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in and informed police.Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a youth from a flat of a three-storied building in Kaua Pashchim Khanda Proshika Intersection under Sreepur Municipality in the upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 40, son of Nasimuddin of Gazipur Village in the upazila.Majnu, son of the owner of the building Chan Mia, said Abdur Rahman had been living here with his wife Samira after renting the flat since a couple of months. The flat was locked for the last four to five days. On Monday afternoon, the neighbours discovered the body though the window and informed police.Being informed, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) led by CID Inspector Tofazzel Hossain and Aminul Rahman Khan and RAB Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Rafique Uddin recovered the body early Tuesday.CSU Inspector Aminul Rahman Khan said it can be assumed that Abdur Rahman was killed 8 to 10 days back.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur PS Aminul Islam said the body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The deceased's wife cannot be traced after the incident, the SI added.Inspector (Investigation) of the PS Akhter Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is on.