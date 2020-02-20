Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:58 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Sirajganj and Gazipur, on Tuesday.
MANIKGANJ: Police recovered an unknown young man's burnt body from Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
A man saw the body, aged about 22 to 25, in Char Golra Chawk area and informed police.
Police recovered and sent the body to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Abdus Sattar.
Police suspect miscreants might have torched the body after killing the youth, the OC added.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a woman's slaughtered body from her house in the district town on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Rashida Khanam Nazu, 65, was an assistant health officer and the wife of late freedom fighter Tozammel Hossen.
Meanwhile, the deceased's son Imran Hossen Leon went into hiding after the incident.
Deceased's younger brother Rana Ahmed said his sister lived with her son and daughter-in-law. On Tuesday morning, the daughter-in-law took her son to school. After returning home, she found her mother-in-law slaughtered on the bed.
Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a youth from a flat of a three-storied building in Kaua Pashchim Khanda Proshika Intersection under Sreepur Municipality in the upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 40, son of Nasimuddin of Gazipur Village in the upazila.
Majnu, son of the owner of the building Chan Mia, said Abdur Rahman had been living here with his wife Samira after renting the flat since a couple of months. The flat was locked for the last four to five days. On Monday afternoon, the neighbours discovered the body though the window and informed police.
Being informed, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) led by CID Inspector Tofazzel Hossain and Aminul Rahman Khan and RAB Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Rafique Uddin recovered the body early Tuesday.




CSU Inspector Aminul Rahman Khan said it can be assumed that Abdur Rahman was killed 8 to 10 days back.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur PS Aminul Islam said the body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The deceased's wife cannot be traced after the incident, the SI added.
Inspector (Investigation) of the PS Akhter Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is on.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns in Panchagarh
Drug trader killed in gunfight
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Salimganj Bazaar at Nabinagar a virtual dustbin
Locals formed a human chain in front of Gopalganj Press Club
A workshop on 'Children and women oppression, child marriage and anti-drug movement'
Three found dead in three districts
170 patients get grant in Gaibandha


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft