Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:58 AM
Home Countryside

170 patients get grant in Gaibandha

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 19: Some 170 patients who had been suffering from chronic diseases for long got grant worth Tk 85 lakh from the Department of Social Services (DSS) on Wednesday for treatment.
In this connection, DSS organised a function in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) at noon with Shaghata Upazila Social Services Officer Abu Sufian in the chair.
DC Abdul Matin attended the function and addressed it as chief guest and ADC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat was present as special guest while Social Services Officer (Registration) Mizanur Rahman Mollick was moderator.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Abdul Matin said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been conducting many welfare programmes for the sick people including the distressed ones to help them remove their sufferings.
The DC also suggested the patients to spend this grant for their treatment properly.
Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed the cheques as grant received from the Social Welfare Ministry as chief guest.
Each of the patients received Tk 50,000 for the treatment of six diseases- cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, stroke, by-born heart disease, and Thalassemia.
Deputy Superintendent of Government Shishu Paribar Tomizul Islam Shah and other staff of the department were also present on the occasion.


